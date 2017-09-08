Bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi brings fresh faces

The Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved and issued transfer posting of few IAS officers, hence filling the vacant posts lying in the government.

The bureaucratic set-up in Delhi government once again witnessed some major changes as new faces entered the Delhi Secretariat. The Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved and issued transfer posting of few IAS officers, hence filling the vacant posts lying in the government.

Departments like Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), social welfare, Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM) and the finance were among the major departments to feel the jolt. According to the sources, the Principal Health Secretary Madhup Vyas is also set to move to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The order is expected to come out soon.

“The orders has been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the LG is going to issue the final orders by next week,” said an official from L-G house.

Sachin Shinde, additional secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been given the charge of DSHM. The DSHM was earlier headed by Dr Tarun Seem who was under scanner for alleged irregularities in hiring three private security firms for seven government hospitals in the city. The CBI had also raided Seem’s residence as a part of their ongoing investigation.

Baijal has approved his appointment with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the Delhi Services Department. Similarly, senior bureaucrat Satya Gopal has been appointed the principal home secretary of the Delhi government.

Before Gopal, Finance Secretary S N Sahai, a 1986-batch IAS officer, was holding the additional charge of principal home secretary in the AAP government.

In the past, the Arvind Kejriwal government and bureaucracy have been at loggerheads on a range of issues. In January last year, all Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS)-cadre officers had gone on mass leave in a show of solidarity with their two colleagues suspended by the Delhi government.