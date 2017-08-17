Bullet injures child near E Delhi temple

Little did the two-and-a-half-year-old Kanak and her father know that the visit to a temple near their house in East Delhi would turn tragic on Tuesday. Kanak and her father visited a temple in GTB Enclave on occasion of Janmashtmi, and while returning from the temple the little one started crying after a bullet brushed past her face.

Initially, her father thought Kanak is crying due to the loud noise of the festival celebrations around but as they reached home they removed her dress and found a bullet shell mangled in her clothes. Kanak was rushed the minor girl to GTB hospital where she was treated and discharged.

A senior police officer said, "Initially, her father thought that she might be just irritated with the sound around, but when he took a closer look, he saw a minor abrasion on her cheeks," said a senior police officer.

Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said, police have registered a case under relevant IPC sections and Arms Act at the GTB Enclave police station. Investigation is underway. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the person.