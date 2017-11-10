BSF constable shot in fight

Scuffle broke out over a crop harvesting machine taken on rent by the accused

A 35-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable was shot at by a group of men following personal enmity in Jarcha area of Greater Noida on Thursday morning.

According to the police, BSF constable Gyanendra Singh was posted in Chhattisgarh and had come home 15-day leave from work and is a resident of Cholas Ki Madhaiya village.

During the scuffle, Singh received a bullet injury in the abdomen and has been admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida. According to Singh's brother, the incident occurred around 8 am.

"Around six men entered our house and Gyanendra came to my rescue. During the scuffle, they opened fire at him. He started bleeding profusely after which we took on the group and beat up the six men. The fight took place over a machine used for crop harvesting," said Singh's younger brother Dinesh.

According to police, Dinesh owns a machine and gives it on rent to the farmers of the village. He charges the users on hourly basis.

A week ago, the machine was taken on rent by a farmer Chandrapal, who allegedly kept it for a week and did not return it. After which Dinesh had got an order from another farmer so he brought his machine from Chandrapal's house. The act had allegedly embarrassed Chandrapal and his son Mothlesh Teotia," said Shailendra Pratap Singh, SHO, Jarcha.

In the complaint, Gyanendra's family said the men came to their house and started beating Dinesh.

Gyanendra tried to rescue his brother but they fired a shot at him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Kailash Hospital in Noida.

In view of his condition, he was taken in hospital's intensive care unit, where his condition is stable.

Both the parties have filed complaints against each other and cases have been registered. "The case is being investigated," Singh added.