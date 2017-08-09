Brother-in-law stabs woman, throws her off second floor

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and thrown off the second floor of her residence in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area allegedly when she turned down her brother-in-law's repeated requests for sexual relations.

The man has been arrested.

The incident took place on Sunday, when the accused entered the woman's house when her husband had left for work. Police said that the man had been pestering the woman for a long time to establish a sexual relationship with him.

According to a senior police officer, "The woman said her brother-in-law had visited her on Saturday and tried to force himself upon her. She had told her husband about this after which he called up his brother and warned him not to visit his house again. However, on Sunday, he returned. When the woman threatened him of calling her husband, he took a knife and stabbed her multiple times and then threw her out of a window of her second floor residence."

Police said the woman managed to hold a piece of railing on the first floor and cried for help, after which she was pulled in by youths living on the first floor.

"The man has been charged with attempt to murder and other relevant sections after the recording of the victim's statement. The matter is being probed. The woman is now recuperating in hospital," the officer added.