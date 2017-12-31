Braveheart chases snatchers and nabs one, awarded

A 32-year-old man gave a tough fight to snatchers in southeast Delhi, after chasing them for over two kilometres near the Kalkaji area late on Friday night. He even managed to pin one of them down until the police arrived. The police felicitated the youth for his courage with an award.

According to the police, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, at 12.10 am, car dealer Manik Sachdeva, 25, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, was standing in front of the Rama Gallery on Captain Gaur Marg in East of Kailash area. Suddenly, two men on a motorcycle approached him and forcibly attempted to take his mobile phone and other valuables.

"When Sachdeva resisted, the bike-borne duo pushed him and sped away with his phone. A resilient Sachdeva immediately got up, and showing exemplary courage and presence of mind, started chasing the bikers. After a chase of over 2 km, he managed to catch hold of them at the Aanandmai Marg near Kalkaji bus depot," said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP southeast.

During the scuffle, an accused managed to escape from Sachdeva's clutches but his accomplice, later identified as Aashish Rawat, 19, a graduate and a resident of Govindpuri, was apprehended along with his motorcycle.

Biswal said the accused disclosed that he owned the motorcycle and the robbed mobile was with the absconding accused, Rohan Gill. A case has been registered.

"Raids were conducted to arrest the co-accused. The effort paid off and the police team succeeded in nabbing Gill from Govindpuri. He disclosed that when he ran from the Kalkaji bus depot, the robbed mobile phone fell down from his pocket. Further investigation is in progress," Biswal added.

Complainant Sachdeva was felicitated with a cash reward of Rs 5,000, along with a commendation card by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) for showing exemplary courage and bravery in apprehending a robber after chase, despite being hurt and robbed. He was felicitated at the Distirct Sampark Sabha on Saturday, in front of over 500 police personnel, the DCP said.