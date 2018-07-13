Bootlegger arrested, 211 liquor bottles seized in Okhla area

The Delhi Police arrested a bootlegger with 211 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) with fake Canteen Stores Department (CSD) stamp on Sunday after they received an information regarding the smuggler.

The accused has been identified as Narendra Kumar (24), a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.

Kumar was apprehended near Okhla Phase 3 after the police received information about the heist and deployed a team to nab the accused. A silver Wagon R was stopped and the police found 166 bottles of Officer's Choice Whiskey, 22 bottles of Old Monk and 23 bottles of Mc Dowells No. 1 whiskey from the car.

"Kumar revealed that he came in contact with his two accomplices in 2016 and started working with them to earn quick money. The trio would buy original bottles from scrap pickers and dilute the original alcohol with water and more ingredients to increase the quantity." said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District).

The two accomplices have been identified as Rajesh and Bablu, who are absconding. Rajesh, who owns a liquor godown in Sonipat along with his associate Bablu, would supply fake liquor in original bottles with fake stamps that read "for defence services only, canteen services, for sale to defence personnel only, possession by persons other then defence personnel is strictly prohibited" to bootleggers in Delhi and Haryana on an order basis through his agents.

Investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to arrest the other accused.