Book violators for every inch of encroachment, Delhi High Court tells police

Taking note of the unauthorised constructions in the Capital, Delhi High Court directed the police on Wednesday to register an FIR and take action against violators for every inch of encroachment on land meant for public.

The court further directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to demolish all encroachments around the Southern Ridge and prosecute encroachers at Hanuman Mandir.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar gave the following directions after a committee submitted a report on encroachments in the Capital. On May 16, it had appointed former CBI director D R Karthikeyan, India Habitat Centre (IHC) director Raj Liberhan, and retired district judge Ravinder Kaur as committee members, who will act as court commissioners.

According to the committee's report, there are 1,170 square yards of encroachment on the Old Link Road, Southern Avenue, and the 108ft-high Hanuman Murti on the Karol Bagh/Pusa Road junction, right in the way of vehicular traffic.

"These constructions are not only encroachments on public land but also render the persons responsible for the commission of this offence under the IPC," the bench said, directing the DDA to file a report indicating the persons responsible for "every inch of encroachment on the Southern ridge area and the Hanuman Mandir".