Bodybuilder electrocuted in Delhi's Kirari area

A 26-year-old national level bodybuilder and regional BJP worker was electrocuted to death at his shop in outer Delhi's Kirari area on Friday evening. Police said that the victim was on the terrace of his jewellery shop when he came in contact with a high tension wire, and sustained fatal injuries.

The deceased, who was identified as Love Kumar, was also a regional BJP worker. According to the police, the incident took place when on Friday, Kumar had visited his jewellery shop, usually run by his father and went to the terrace. After about 20 minutes, locals heard a blast like sound and rushed to the terrace and found Kumar lying on the floor with critical burns.

"He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the matter is being probed," said a senior police officer.

Later, local residents and family members staged a protest against the administration and electricity department for not taking action against low-hanging high tension cables in the area.