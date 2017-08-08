Bodies of two accident victims found near NH-8

A crime and forensics team was also rushed to the spot to collect samples and police are questioning shop-owners and residents from the nearby area. They

Two men were killed in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj near National Highway 8 (NH-8) after a speeding vehicle hit them on Monday morning. Passersby found the two lying on the roadside, along with helmets and bags, suggesting that at least one of them was riding a bike. No bike, however, could be located. According to the police, passersby reported the accident at 7.29 am. They told the police that two injured men were lying unconscious near Mahipalpur.

They also told the police that helmets and bags, apparently belonging to the victims, were also there on the spot.

"A police team reached the spot and the victims were moved to hospital, where both of them were declared dead on arrival. One of them, who was found lying on the edge of the highway, was identified as Devender Lama, a resident of Durga Vihar. The other one, whose body was found lying in a nearby drain, was identified as Milan Rana. They had gone to Haridwar and were returning from there on a motorcycle. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being checked to ascertain whether the victims were on a bike," a senior police officer said.

Some locals claimed that the vehicle that hit the duo was a luxury sedan but it could not be confirmed. A crime and forensics team was also rushed to the spot to collect samples and police are questioning shop-owners and residents from the nearby area. They have also informed Lama's family while efforts are on to identify the other victim.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said: "Both bodies had injury marks. A case for rash driving and under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A for causing death due to negligence has been registered at the Vasant Kunj (north) police station and the matter is being probed. Police are checking the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events."

