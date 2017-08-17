BJP women wing holds Tiranga-Mashaal Yatra at CP

Nearly 2,500 women from different parts of the city participated in the yatra

The women's wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a Tiranga and Mashaal Yatra at Connaught Place (CP) on Wednesday. The march was organised to celebrate the 71st Independence Day and to spread awareness regarding several issues.

Nearly 2,500 women from different parts of the city participated in the yatra, which also saw the presence of Mahila Morcha National President Vijaya Rahatkar, State Secretary Poonam Parashar Jha, and other office-bearers.

"After so many years of independence, we still suffer from a number of problems. Before independence, we used to chant 'Angrezo Bharat Chodo'. Likewise, we now need to chant 'Jaatiwaad Bharat Chodo' and 'Gandagi Bharat Chodo," Rahatkar said.

Holding the National Flag and placards, the women marched around the inner circle of CP. The placards had several messages, including: "Jaha hariyali, wahan khushali", "Pashu-pakshi hain dharti ki shaan, aur pedh hain dharti ki jaan", "Bharatiya udpadh ka pakdo haath, Chini udpadh ka chodo haath", and "China ko bhagana hai, Swadeshi apnana hai".

The participants also sang patriotic songs and chanted slogans. "Today, the women of Delhi have proved that they will make all possible effort to improve the condition of the country and to spread awareness among youths," Poonam Parashar Jha said.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conceived the Tiranga Yatra, urging MPs and other BJP leaders to celebrate it for a fortnight, to instill nationalism among the countrymen. The leaders will now visit every household for the next 15 days, urging people to hoist National Flags in their homes.