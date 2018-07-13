BJP to gherao CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over city issues

The Delhi wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch a fresh round of attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his indifference towards the national Capital. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with other party members is going to gherao chief minister's residence on Friday. The agenda points towards the Delhi government's lackadaisical attitude regarding water, power and other civic infrastructure in the city.

BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia has announced that the party will call out the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in providing water, electricity to the people of Delhi. He also said that the government has also performed poorly in the department of transportation, health and air quality. "When CM Arvind Kejriwal assumed office, he made tall promises to his voters. Unfortunately, they remain unfulfilled and people are disenchanted with his fictional tales of free water and electricity," he complained. Talking about the party's strategy to take on the AAP government, the BJP leader also said that Tiwari will lead a protest of party workers at Chandgi Ram Akhada on Friday.

The protesters will also gherao the CM residence. "As a responsible opposition, it is our duty to tell the sitting government how troubled people are while they are happily ignoring all the civic woes Delhi is struggling with," said Bhatia.

The BJP leader also complained about the dirty sewage which leads to waterlogging every time it rains. He also lashed out at the party for the poor condition of mohalla clinics which Kejriwal launched with so much fanfare. " Delhi is staring at another crisis of malaria, chikungunya among other diseases with monsoon around the corner but the CM is busy with other political stunts," he said.