BJP MP says Kondli sewage treatment plant has improved

The Sewage Treatment Plant, that started its operation in 2013, was generating a bad amount of odour and pollution for local residents due to lack of maintenance and faulty operations.

Functioning of the Sewage Treatment Plant located in Kodli, which used to generate a bad odour and pollute the surrounding area, has been improved in the past six months, claims BJP MP Maheish Girri from the east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday.

"The Sewage Treatment Plant, that started its operation in 2013, was generating a bad amount of odour and pollution for local residents due to lack of maintenance and faulty operations. As soon as the residents approached me, I took cognisance of the problem and held a number of meetings with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials over the issue," he said.

"The situation of the Plant today has improved drastically. To a great extent, the bad odour has reduced and pollution has been controlled," he added.

He also directed DJB officials to take urgent steps to remove sludge on a daily basis, plant more trees, and take required steps to quell the bad odour and stop pollution.

"In the past six months, thousands of trees have been planted, which has controlled pollution to a large extent. On a daily basis, cleanliness is being maintained with the latest modern machines. The sludge handling zone has improved and tiles have been fitted," the MP said.

Work by DJB

The MP has asked Delhi Jal Board officials to take urgent steps to remove the sludge on a daily basis in order to quell the odour and the pollution

He also said that the past six months had seen the planting of a number of trees, and that modern machines had been used to maintain cleanliness