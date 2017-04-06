BJP leader accused of duping worker on pretext of getting him poll ticket

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President has been accused of beating and duping a man to the tune of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of getting him a ticket to fight the municipal elections from the Moti Nagar area of west Delhi.

According to victim Varun Chhabra, who wanted to contest the elections from ward number 100 of Moti Nagar, he was allegedly attacked by the District President of west Delhi, Bharat Bhushan Madan, and his associates, after he asked them to return his money.

"I wanted to contest the upcoming elections. So, a few days ago, I came asking for a ticket. He (Madan) promised me a ticket and demanded Rs 10 lakh for that. He asked me to pay half the amount in advance. I then gave him Rs five lakh," Chhabra said.

He further said: "When the list came out on Monday, my name was not there. So, I went to Madan on Tuesday to ask him to return my money. But he and his associates brutally attacked me and my two brothers. I immediately informed the police."

The three were rushed to hospital, where two of them were discharged but one is still recovering. A police complaint in this regard was filed at the Moti Nagar police station.

"The investigation is pending. We will look into the matter seriously, keeping the upcoming elections in mind," Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), said.

Despite repeated attempts, Madan remained unavailable for comments. When queried, a senior BJP leader said the party was not aware of any such complaint. "When we get this complaint, we will constitute a committee to probe the matter. The allegations are serious in nature. If found guilty, the accused may lose his party membership permanently," he added.

Last moment rushOn Monday, the BJP released its final list of 110 candidates for the MCD polls, just a few hours before closing of nomination.

On Sunday, the party had announced a list of 162 candidates.

The party has not given tickets to 154 sitting councillors.