Bidisha suicide: Gurugram court denies bail to Jha

The District Court of Gurugram has rejected the bail application of Nisheeth Jha, the accused involved in Bidisha suicide case, on Wednesday. Bidisha Bezbaruah, an actor and singer from the Assam film industry committed suicide in her flat in Gurugram on July 17.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, Jha was arrested by the Gurugram Police on July 19, on the charge of abetment of suicide.

The court said since the chargesheet hasn't been filed and statements of the important witnesses are not recorded yet, the bail can't be given. It mentioned that the accused can influence the important witnesses if granted bail at this point of time.

Bezbaruah committed suicide on July 17 in her flat in Gurugram by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with a piece of long cloth tied around her neck. Her father lodged a complaint against her husband mentioning that her daughter was having an unhealthy marital life due to the extra marital affair of her husband Jha.

Bezbaruah gained fame in Assam film industry for her singing and acting skill. She had even made guest appearance in the Bollywood movie 'Jagga Jasoos'. She married Jha on April 28, 2016. She was a popular name in Assam TV industry for her acting skills in the TV series 'Xanto Xisto Hristo Pusto Mohadusto.'