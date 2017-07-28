BCom students face uncertain future as DU admin ignores complains

Nearly a month after hundreds of third-year BCom students failed their final year exams across various colleges of Delhi University (DU), most of them are staring at an uncertain future as the administration has not done anything to resolve the matter.

This is even after they had constituted a committee to look into the students' complaints.

Among those who failed in the practical exam of Computer Applications paper, was Manjula Daboriya, a student of BCom (prog) at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. "I had cleared two-rounds of my job selection process by the time our final results were declared on June 25. I was disqualified from the third round when I told the employers about my result," she said.

"We don't know what will happen now. The college authority simply passed the blame on the University administration saying they were not aware of the fact that we had to pass the practical exam separately and the latter is not ready to listen to us," she rued.

The subject is studied during the fifth semester of both BCom (Honours) and BCom (Prog).

There is 40 marks for practical, 45 for theory and 15 for internal assessment. Students have to pass in both practical and theory separately.

"Neither the college authority nor the examination department had informed us about this during the entire semester," said Shikha Verma, a third year student at Kamala Nehru College, who failed by just 'one mark'.

Despite multiple protests by students demanding re-examination, the administration is still mulling over it. "We have never conducted re-examination for a practical. The college authority should have informed the students about the mandatory rule of passing the practical exams beforehand," a senior University official said, adding that they are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, those who had applied for post graduation courses in foreign universities are now in a fix. "I was in the middle of my admission process in MBA at a university in Australia when the results were declared. I could not proceed and am still waiting for the University authorities to take some decision at the earliest," said a B Com (Hons) student at Aurobindo college, who did not want to be named.