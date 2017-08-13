Bawana bypoll: Parties use personal touch, tech to woo voters

One of capital's largest constituencies, Bawana, is in the middle of frenzied political activity. From door-to door-campaigning, to WhatsApp, and the use of social media, the three political parties — BJP, Congress and AAP — are not ready to take any chances in the polls scheduled for August 23.

Boasting of a workforce of almost 4,000 party workers, BJP leader and district president Neel Daman Khatry feels that nothing can replace the affect of a one-to-one meeting with voters.

"We have a great source of support in our workers who are working very hard from early morning till late night. There are 379 booths and we have constituted equal number of teams to go door to door, each with 10-12 members," shares Khatry.

The BJP's candidate is ex-AAP MLA Ved Prakash

Meanwhile, AAP's campaign has been more on the social media side so far. That party has concentrated on sending messages on WhatsApp to gather votes for its candidate Ramchandra, a local. Not only that that, projectors have been set up at different places in Bawana.

The six projectors installed in the same number of wards, talk about the achievements of AAP ever since it came to power in Delhi.

Locking horns with Prakash and Ramchandra is three-time MLA Surender Kumar who is fighting on a Congress ticket. Analysts claim the party has fielded a heavyweight to avenge its poor show in the MCD polls. From padyatras to personal meetings talking about how Delhi progressed when the Congress was in charge, the party is doing everything to win the seat.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken castigated AAP, stating confidently that their candidate would win, "Candidate Shri Surender Kumar will win the Bawana Assembly by-election with a massive mandate, as the administration in Delhi has become ineffectual and as a result, the condition of Delhi was worsening day by day," he said.

Analysis

The bypoll is a good litmus test for the BJP to see if the political inroads it made into the Capital, still hold true. The party will be helped by the fact that anganwadi workers – who make up a sizable part of the electorate – are believed to have given up on AAP and may switch. The other problem for AAP is the 'Kapil Mishra' factor who is running a strong anti-AAP campaign in the area. The party may need more than social media to counter this