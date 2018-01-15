Arvind Kejriwal thanks LG Baijal for approving Delhi govt's 'Doorstep delivery of services' scheme

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that Delhi LG Anil Baijal had approved the Delhi government’s ambitious ‘Doorstep delivery of services’.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hon’ble .@LtGovDelhi approves Delhi govt’s scheme for “Doorstep delivery of services”. All citizens of Delhi are grateful to u sir. Thank u..”

Hon’ble .@LtGovDelhi approves Delhi govt’s scheme for “Doorstep delivery of services”. All citizens of Delhi are grateful to u sir. Thank u. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 15, 2018

On 31 December 2017, Kejriwal had said that the government will resend its ambitious ‘doorstep delivery of services scheme to LG Baijal for approval’.

The Delhi government had approved the proposal for Doorstep Delivery of Public Services for residents in the capital which would allow them to get driving licence, caste certificates, water connections and more services without going to the government’s offices.

Soon, it had another bone of contention between the Centre-appointed LG and Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi government. Sisodia had tweeted on December 2: “"L-G rejects proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 govt services like caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations...etc. "LG sends it back for reconsideration. LG says digitisation of services enough. No need for doorstep delivery (sic).”

To this the LG had clarified, that proposal wasn’t rejected and had only advices to reconsider the proposal.

a statement, the L-G office said the present proposal has implications on safety and security of women, and senior citizens, possibility of corruption, bad behaviour, breach of privacy, loss of documents and others and adds unnecessary expenditure for the government and the people.

The move, aimed at reducing the traffic at the government offices, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Public services of eight departments have been selected under the scheme in the first phase. A total of 40 such public services have been approved by the government.

Among the 40 public services, which will be covered under the scheme in the first phase, are caste certificates, income certificates, driving licences, new water and sewer connections, driving licences, duplicate driving licences, handicap pension schemes, domicile certificates, issuance of the delayed birth order, Lalo Dora certificates etc.

According to previous figures, approximately 25 lakh transactions of these 40 services are held every year. Each transaction takes around four visits to the office concerned by the applicant. In the second phase, 30-35 more services would be added to the scheme every consecutive 30 days.