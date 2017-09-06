Arvind Kejriwal asks DJB for report on water status in colonies

The move comes just after Kejriwal took over the water portfolio this week

A day after taking charge of the Water portfolio, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited three decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and said that small STPs locally controlled will get better results at minimal cost.

"Small STPs in large numbers controlled by locals will be set up across Delhi to treat sewage and recharge groundwater at minimal cost," he tweeted after inspecting STPs in Nehru Park, Satya Sadan and NP Bangali Government School in Gole Market.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior officials of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and NDMC. He asked the DJB to come with a roadmap for decentralised STPs all over Delhi.

"DJB will present the road map to the Chief Minister on Friday (September 8) on STPs in all colonies of Delhi with a special focus on the unauthorised colonies which face the woes of sewage the most," said a government statement.

Sewage management is one of the major problems in Delhi which also results in the choking of drains especially in monsoon season. The AAP government is confident that these decentralised STPs will not only solve the crisis faced due to sewage, but will also produce large amounts of recycled water.

Earlier, Kejriwal had asked the senior DJB officials on Monday to present to him the current status of water supply in all the colonies of Delhi. He also asked for a presentation on decentralised STPs, a specific deadline by which the DJB will be able to map colonies without tap water, and the deadline for laying down the pipelines.

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister has taken over the water department making him the chiarman of the Delhi Jal Board. Outgoing minister Rajendar Pal Gautam had confirmed the development and alleged that the DJB had been bypassing him on major issues.

The Delhi government has for a long time hinted at financial irregularities being carried out by senior officials at the DJB. According to sources, the Vidhan Sabha committees had been asking for papers related to 14 projects under two major STPs of DJB, indicating there was an irregularity of over Rs 700 crore in these projects.

"The officers in DJB are only focusing on big projects rather than the problem at the root of water contamination, leakage and short supply. Since water supply was one of his major concerns even before coming to power, he has decided to take over the utility to change the overall working of the department. The other departments under the water ministry will remain with me," Gautam added

