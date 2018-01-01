App to track autos, cabs through QR code

In what can be a New Year's gift, particularly for women, the Delhi government is set to come up with a mobile app for the safety of commuters in public transport. The app, which will track vehicles through GPS, will be able to tell if the cab or auto being taken is safe to board or not through a QR code.

The move has come after a number of instances of crime against women were reported in the Capital and to overall strengthen the crumbling transport infrastructure in Delhi. The app is being developed for upgrading public transport as required under the upcoming policy to regulate public service vehicles (PSVs) under the City Taxi Scheme 2017.

The app is expected to be ready for trial by January, said sources. "A central control room for real-time tracking of vehicles and receiving complaints is being built at the transport headquarters and more people to man the systems will be recruited. It will be a centralised system from where we will be able to connect all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for data, queries and grievance redressal," said an official.

The control room will also be able to track and record offences by the vehicles, as the details of all PSVs will be linked with the system. "All PSVs will have a QR code and in case their GPS is not enabled, the app will immediately raise an alarm that the vehicle is not safe to board," the official said.

The need for upgrading the technology was highlighted after an app-based cab driver was held for raping a woman in 2014.