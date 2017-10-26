Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal revamp delay fouling the air

Delay in the redevelopment of Anand Vihar ISBT is one of the major reasons behind foul air.

The indefinite delay in the redevelopment of the Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) by the Delhi government is one of the major reasons behind the place having the foulest air quality index (AQI) in the Capital. The fact was revealed in the report of the on-site inspection conducted by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) prepared on Wednesday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the AQI at Anand Vihar as "poor" at a score of 204 on Wednesday. The ISBT has been identified as one of the three major pollution hotspots by the EPCA - the Supreme Court mandated body to monitor air pollution - in NCR.

The terminal is one of the busiest in the Capital handling 1850 local and 945 inter-state trips.

The SC body, in a letter, has asked the transport department to take a decision on starting work on the project within a month.

"The plan regarding redevelopment of ISBT is pending with the Delhi government since long over the delay in deciding as to which agency will undertake the construction. It is directed that the decision be taken by the concerned department within a month and be informed to the EPCA," the report stated.

Besides, the authority has also suggested the department to request the UP government to start local service to Delhi from the Kaushambi Bus Terminal (opposite Anand Vihar ISBT), in order to cut down on emissions and congestion.

It was observed that sanitary conditions of ISBT surroundings are "very poor" and"highly impacted" by open urination, mounds of garbage lying by the roadside and near road curbs. Also, the area being manually cleaned receives much dust contributing heavily to bad air quality here, it stated.

"We have told the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to build toilets for men and women. Also, we have suggested the transport department to start mechanical sweeping and the sprinkling of water to reduce the ambient dust," said Bhure Lal, EPCA chairman.

The report also pulled up the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), as surroundings around the Anand Vihar metro station (adjoining the terminal) are not well maintained.

Besides, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to extend the foot-over-bridge across the road to the ISBT and the Kaushambi terminals enabling commuters to go directly to the bus stand and the metro station. The pedestrians and buses use the same passage causing congestion and exposure to air pollution.

It has been over seven years that the redevelopment of the terminal is pending, breaching its first deadline in March 2015. The tenders for the project were floated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) again last year, however, work is still to start.

STEPS TO BE TAKEN