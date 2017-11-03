All unwelcome contacts are not sexual harassment: Delhi HC

A physical contact which has no sexual undertone to it

The Delhi High Court said on Thursday that all unwelcome physical contacts cannot be called sexual harassment unless they are made as part of sexually oriented behaviour. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that an accidental physical contact — though unwelcome — would not amount to sexual harassment.

A physical contact which has no sexual undertone and is not occasioned by the gender of the complainant may not necessarily amount to sexual harassment, the court said.

The court was hearing an appeal by a Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) scientist who had challenged a clean chit by the complaints committee and the disciplinary authority to her former senior colleague she had accused of sexual harassment.

Both were working at the CRRI, part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The woman had alleged that the man had entered CRRI's lab and snatched samples from her hand, thrown materials and pushed her out of the room in April 2005.

The complaints committee had examined her allegations and concluded that it was a case of altercation in the background of the uncongenial environment prevailing in the division.

The disciplinary authority had accepted the committee's report and in October 2009 gave a clean chit to the man.

The court also rejected the woman's challenge to the constitution of the committee and the disciplinary authority.



