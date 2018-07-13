All projects to get delayed: CPWD

With a ban on the felling of trees in the national Capital, all ongoing projects under the Ministry of Urban Development are set to get delayed. The executing body Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the Urban Development ministry, said that they are now in the process of redesigning all the ongoing projects. Also, they said that due to this, the number of proposed flats for central government employees was likely to come down.

The CPWD said that no underground parking would be provided in all the new constructions. CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh said on Thursday that the number of proposed flats would come down due to the redesigning of plans to avoid felling of trees. Singh said, for instance, if 1,000 flats were proposed to be constructed in the initial plan, the numbers would come down to about 900 flats owing to the redesigning of the plan.

"It was also decided that no underground /basement parking to be provided in these projects to avoid tree cutting," he said.

Normally, CPWD provides basement parking or underground parking in its constructions. Officials said that now the agency will try to ensure providing parking space on the surface. However, this will not impact the CPWD projects in Sunehari Masjid and North Avenue project.

Last month, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that no trees would be cut for the redevelopment of seven South Delhi colonies. He had also directed the CPWD and NBCC to rework the plan to avoid cutting of trees.

The government had initially announced that it would be cutting over 14,000 trees for building over 25,000 flats for government employees. The proposal had attracted heavy criticism from green activists, politicians and citizens.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) is redeveloping Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, while the CPWD is managing the rest of the four colonies in Kasturba Nagar, ThyagrajNagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur.

