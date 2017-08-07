Alert youths, cops save abducted woman in Mangolpuri

Prompt action by an alert police team and a group of youths saved a woman, in her 20s, who had been abducted by three men in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area. The dramatic rescue followed a hot pursuit of the abductors' car by the police vehicle and the youths' bikes. Agitated locals then set the car on fire. Two of the accused were arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place at 9.15pm on Saturday. One of the accused, who was known to the victim, tricked her into getting into the car.

"After the Hyundai Accent car started going in an unknown direction, the woman got suspicious and asked them to stop, but they did not. Sensing danger, she started shouting, which is when a group of youths, who were having dinner at a dhaba near the Begumpur chowk, heard her," a senior police officer said.

The youths then immediately called up the police and without wasting any time, started following the car. "Within 10 minutes, a police team from a picket also joined the hot chase and both the youths and the cops together forced the driver of the car to pull over. As soon as the car stopped, the woman jumped out and was rescued," the officer said.

Following a minor scuffle with the youths, two of the accused were overpowered and nabbed while one of them managed to escape.

Meanwhile, agitated by the incident, a mob gathered around the spot and started pelting stones at the car. They then set the vehicle on fire. The police had to intervene to disperse the crowd. The accused were handed over to the police and the Fire department was informed about the burning car.

The woman later told the cops that she was a resident of Mangolpuri and worked as a domestic help. She said she knew one of the accused. On Saturday night, while she was returning home, he approached her and offered her a lift. When she got into the car, she saw there were two other people inside. They then tried to molest her, following which she raised the alarm, the police said.

"We have registered a case of abduction and of trying to disrobe a woman under Section 354B. The men were locals," DCP (Outer) M N Tiwari said. A search has been ordered to nab the third accused and the woman has been sent to an NGO for counselling.