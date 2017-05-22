Alert commuters prevent suicide bid on Metro line

Senior officers said the girl was saved in just the nick of time, and a delay of a few more seconds by the commuters could have cost her life

Prompt action by commuters and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel saved a life at the Dwarka Metro station on Sunday morning. Otherwise, with two women jumping in front of the trains in the last one week, the Dwarka incident might have added to the grim record of suicides at the Metro stations.

Around 11.40am, a commuter informed the then shift in-charge Sub-Inspector Archana Verma and Constable Rajnikant Kumar that a girl, later reported to be a minor, was hanging by the railing on platform number 2. The two personnel rushed to the spot, where some commuters were already pulling the girl who was hanging in the air.

"She was trying to jump. Two commuters, who saw the girl scaling the railing, swung into action. While one of them held her tightly, another rushed to call for help," a CISF officer said.

Senior officers said the girl was saved in just the nick of time, and a delay of a few more seconds by the commuters could have cost her life. "The commuters acted very swiftly. While one of them kept holding on to her and distracted her till the help arrived, the other one rushed to CISF personnel deployed at the station and raised an alarm," a senior officer said.

Applauding the swift action by commuters and the CISF personnel, DG (CISF) OP Singh said it was unfortunate to see people committing suicide, and that all possible help should be extended to such victims.

The rescued girl was later brought to the station's control room and her family was informed about the incident. A counselling session was also arranged for her at the station. Her brother and father later arrived at the spot.

On Friday, a 25-year-old woman jumped off the Delhi Metro foot-over bridge at the Sarita Vihar Metro station and succumbed to her injuries on the spot. In another incident on April 29, a man aged around 55 years, jumped from the Govindpuri Metro station and died on the spot.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS