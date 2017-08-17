'AK teri kursi gol': Kapil Mishra gives scathing b'day gift to CM

Ousted Delhi minister and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, Kapil Mishra, on Wednesday put up banners, calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal corrupt, on different flyovers across the national Capital. As a 'birthday gift' for Kejriwal, he uploaded a video, apparently inspired by Mumbai-based RJ Malikshka's 'Sonu song' against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on his Twitter handle.

"Hundred days of surgical strike against Kejriwal's corruption. Now, it's clear that Kejriwal is corrupt," read the banners, titled 'India Against Corruption'. He also asked the people of Delhi to give a missed call on number 7863037300 to join him.

On Twitter, Mishra said: "From airport to Wazirabad, ITO to Khajuri, Dwarka, Peeragarhi, and Azadpur, IAC has launched its banner campaign across the city. Delhi will change shortly."

In the video, which he called a tribute to Kejriwal on his birthday, Mishra raised slogans such as "gali gali me shor hai, Delhi ka CM chor hai". The clip, titled 'AK teri kursi gol', featured Mishra along with a group of people singing: "AK tujhe khud pe bharosa nahi kya? (Don't you trust yourself, AK?)." He also claimed that the people of Delhi will soon sing the same song and teach Kejriwal a lesson in the next Assembly elections.

The AAP, however, called it a "cheap" tactic to grab attention. "His tactics are not even worth commenting on," AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Mishra was sacked from the Kejriwal Cabinet as a minister on May 6, for "poor performance". Afterwards, he levelled corruption charges against the CM and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. Two days later, he was suspended from the party as well. He has been protesting and launching salvos against the party and its leaders since then.