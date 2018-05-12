Ajay Maken demands CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, says govt compromised national security

Alleging that the AAP government has "compromised national security" by handing over the contract of installing 1.5 lakh CCTVs in the national capital to a Chinese company, Congress's Delhi unit demanded the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. The party brought up the matter in public forum during a press conference headed by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ajay Maken.

The party is planning to approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the case. "Our direct allegation is that due to petty corruption, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government compromised with national security by giving the contract for installing 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi to Hikvision, which is a Chinese state company," Maken said.

He also claimed that Hikvision was included in the vendor list of the Defence Ministry's firm Bharat Electronics (BEL) which was "dangerous" for the security of the country. Maken also presented a purported transcript of a conversation involving a Delhi Congress leader and an official of Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd, Chandra Shekhar, in which the latter accepted getting the order from the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) for installing CCTVs in the national capital.

When contacted, Chandra Shekhar said, "We are a subsidiary of Hikvision in India. I do not have any idea about the role of the Chinese government involving Hikvision. We have been doing business with various government departments for the past 10 years and we have not faced any such problem before. Now we are also manufacturing here as part of Make In India." Chandra Shekhar is the branch manager of Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd in Delhi-NCR.

Maken alleged that the first tender for the installation of CCTV cameras was floated in November 2017 but was rejected by the government and a second tender was floated in January 2018 to help the company bag the contract.

"The AAP dispensation is claiming that the contract for CCTV camera installation has been given to public sector unit BEL. But, the first tender was rejected because Hikvision was not on the vendor list of BEL. Later on, BEL list was updated in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 and Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd was included in it along with other vendors," he said.