AIIMS live telecasts robotic knee-replacement surgery

Over 300 experts from India and abroad participated in a two-day orthopaedics conference at AIIMS which ended with the live telecast of a robotic knee-replacement surgery.

The surgery was performed using the NAVIO PFS system, which is the latest robotic intervention in joint replacements and helps surgeons in fixing only the damaged joint to absolute perfection, saving the other normal structures of the joint.

On August 13, Padmashree Dr Ashok Rajgopal, Orthopedic surgeon, Fortis Memorial Research Hospital, performed the first ever live telecast of a total knee replacement surgery in the world with the NAVIO system. Experts from UK, USA, Austria, Poland, and Scottsdale along with their Indian counterparts, participated in the annual conference called 'Current Concepts in Arthroplasty 2017'.

"With advanced robotics entering the field of orthopaedics, patients can now receive treatment in a manner similar to day-care surgeries. It offers the patient a huge advantage of immediate recovery, same or next day discharge and minimal blood loss. It preserves all the natural structures of the joint and it is the most beneficial for young people, who intend to return to their active lifestyle soon and elderly people, who are at the risk of undergoing a knee replacement," said Dr Ashok Rajgopal.

Since the surgery was robot-assisted, it provided precision and control during complex procedures and eliminated the possibilities of human error, ensuring perfect alignment. Experts all around the world confirm that patients treated using NAVIO get full movement quicker. It is also said that the surgery provides perfect cross-legged sitting, squatting, and the ligaments and critical soft tissues remain preserved. The bone is removed precisely and sparingly, leading to significantly better patient outcomes.

