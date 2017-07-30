AIADMK bribery case: Middleman denied bail

A special court dismissed the bail plea of an alleged middleman who was arrested in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dinakaran on Saturday.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry denied bail to Sukesh Chandrashekar, who was arrested on April 16 and was chargesheeted by the Delhi Police on July 14.

"Bail application dismissed. Detailed order to follow later in the day," the court said.

Chandrashekar had sought bail on the ground that his custody was not required as the investigation regarding him was complete.

The prosecutor had opposed the bail plea saying that the investigation in the case was still going on. Chandrashekar has been denied bail twice by a sessions court and then by the Delhi High Court.

The court has already fixed August 3 to consider the issue of taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the case. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has chargesheeted Chandrashekar for alleged offences under the IPC including forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, possessing a forged document, intending to use it as genuine and criminal conspiracy.

He was also charged with the alleged offence of taking gratification by illegal means to influence public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police have alleged in the charge sheet that Dinakaran and Chandrashekar had conspired to bribe EC officials to get the 'two leaves' symbol for their party.

They have told the court that a supplementary final report would be filed later against accused Dinakaran, his close aide TP Mallikarjuna, suspected hawala operators Nathu Singh and Lalit Kumar, who are out on bail, after completing the probe against them.