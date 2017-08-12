Ahead of I-Day, Delhi Police get 14 more Parakram vans

These vehicles with armed commandos will be deployed at strategic and vulnerable locations, which might become a target of terrorists

Days ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police got yet another set of anti-terror Parakram vehicles on Friday. These vehicles will be deployed at strategic and vulnerable locations, usually crowded places that might become a target of terror activities. The step has been taken to step up the vigil and ensure multi-level security blanket over the Capital.

Earlier in May this year, 10 Parakram vans were deployed as a pilot project. Senior officers said that after the impact assessment, 14 more vans were added to the fleet. These vans are meant to tackle terror activities and other such serious law and order problems, the officer said. The primary aim of deploying these vehicles is to instill a feeling of security and safety among citizens through visibility deterrence, the officer added.

"ISIS has surfaced to threaten world peace. Even Western countries with fool-proof and advanced intelligence systems have been targetted by groups such as ISIS, as is evident from recent incidents of terrorism in Manchester, Nice in France, London, Brussels, and Paris. The situation on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K is volatile, and Delhi being the national Capital has to remain prepared to thwart the evil designs of wrongdoers. The job of the law and order enforcing agencies here is onerous and they have to remain one up to counter any nefarious designs," Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said.

He further said the Parakram vans will be located at select vulnerable, strategic, and iconic points that witness high footfall. The Phase I Parakram vans were located at Vijay Chowk, Palika Bazaar, Saket Select Citywalk Mall, Police Headquarters, Pacific Mall, Akshardham Temple, Lotus Temple, Chandni Chowk, Jhandewalan, and DLF Mall in Vasant Kunj.

The newly inducted 14 Parakram vans will be located at the Supreme Court of India, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Area, Delhi High Court, Khan Market, Parliament House, India Gate, LG House, Sarojini Nagar Market, Lajpat Nagar Market, Akbar Road, and Netaji Subhash Palace. Two vans will be reserved for emergencies.

"All these vans are GPRS-enabled and fitted with pan-Delhi wireless communication system. Each van has been provided with a phablet with internet connectivity and recording facility. Every van will be manned by a driver, an in-charge, and three commandos. The drivers will be armed with small weapons and will be trained by the NSG in offensive or evasive driving. The in-charges will be wearing tactical vests and will be equipped with stunner guns with light, body-worn camera, pepper spray, baton, and so on. Commandos will be in war mode round-the-clock and will be attired in dungaree fatigues to enable agile movement," Pathak said.

Talking about the weapons, Pathak said the commandos will be armed with AK-47 and MP-5 rifles, and provided with tactical gear, including BP Jacket, tact belt with pouches, all-weather caps, arms and knee pads, anti-ballistic goggles, half gloves, and pepper spray.

"All the commandos have undergone firing training at the Delhi Police Short Range training facility in Old Police Lines, Civil Lines. The contingent of commandos also includes women," he said.