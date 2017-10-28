After surgery, conjoined twins' parents want to take them home

It has been 72 hours since Bhuyan and Puspanjali Kanhar saw their sons, Jagga and Kalia, going into the operation theatre. In what has been one of the rarest surgeries in the country, the twins from Orissa, who were joined at the head, were separated in an 18-hour long surgery, which involved a team of 30 specialists. The surgery which started on Wednesday at 9 am only concluded the next day at 3 am.

The 28-month-old kids from Milipada village in Kandhamal district of Orissa were born in April 2015, with their heads joined. The farmer family said that though initially they were shocked, they loved, accepted and pampered the kids and a result the boys remained happy and cheerful.

"Except for the delay in the language development, they have been very playful and happy kids. They have shown strength during their time in various hospitals," shared a source.

The twins were shifted to a medical college 24 hours after birth where they lived for first five months. Five months later, both were sent back to the village where they lived with their grandparents, uncle, aunt, and parents.

"It was difficult to take them out of the house due to their condition, the only time they went out was when they had to go to the hospital," said a source from the family. The time in hospital has not been easy for the family. Bhuyan, a BPL card-holder, has been a farmer and a part-time auto-rickshaw driver back in his village. Spending time in hospitals for the last 28 months, ever since his children were born, has affected his work, he says.

Meanwhile, the family says that twins were first brought to AIIMS in July when all major tests were conducted and they were put on high nutrition diet to build-up strength to handle the major surgeries that would follow. Doctors said that their high protein and high iron diet ensured that they gained weight and the first surgery was conducted on August 28.

On October 19, however, Jagga had some heart ailment and his condition started to deteriorate, after which on a semi-urgent basis, the surgery was planned.

Even though Jagga was the stronger one among the two, currently he is critical and his heath status will be confirmed on Saturday morning, when the twins are expected to come out of anaesthesia. Meanwhile, their parents stay glued to the waiting room.