After son's death, man calls for ban on superbikes

A day after a 24-year-old was killed after ramming his bike into a pillar near the Mandi House Metro station, his father has appealed to the Delhi Police and the government to put a ban on use of these bikes.

On Monday night, deceased Himanshu and his friends Gazi and Lakshay were trying to record high-speed biking with cameras installed in their helmets. Himanshu was riding a Benelli TNT 600i and going from Connaught Place towards ITO. Around 8.45 pm, while trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian, he lost his balance and rammed into a pillar near the Lady Irwin College. He then succumbed to the fatal wounds.

Himanshu's father Suresh Bansal, who is in the business of manufacturing utensils in Jhilmil, said: "We appeal to the Delhi government to ban superbikes as they are not meant for Delhi roads. My son died while trying to save another man. Such bikes shouldn't be used in cities such as Delhi. The government and the police must ban them, so that more lives are not lost."

Lakshay, who filmed the entire accident with the camera installed in his helmet, told DNA: "We had gone to a restaurant in Connaught Place but it was shut. We were meeting to decide our morning ride for the Independence Day. As the restaurant was shut, we headed towards east Delhi."

"After the Barakhamba Road traffic intersection, Himanshu zipped past us. I was behind both of them. Near Mandi House, an elderly person suddenly appeared in front of Himanshu's bike. He tried to avoid hitting him, lost balance, and hit a wall. We stopped our bikes and rushed him to hospital," he added.

Superbikes need special roads, which most places in India lack. Also, an absence of stringent licensing standards ensures that these high-performance vehicles frequently land in the hands of people with absolutely no skill to handle them, such as teens. It is important the government release some guidelines regarding the matter.