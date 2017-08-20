After nearly a year's delay, wait is over for JNU's gender panel elections

The elections for Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) gender panel — Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), that deals with complaints of sexual harassment, will finally be held in the latter half of September, after facing a delay of more than a year.

Elections for the two posts of student representatives in GSCASH are conducted in April every year. The polls, however, could not be held in 2016 following the sedition row leading to arrests of three students and a spate of controversies on the campus. The student union members and the administration have been at loggerheads since then over the delay in conducting polls.

"It is unfortunate that elections for one of the most crucial bodies on campus were delayed by more than a year due to the tussle between the administration and the students following the February 9 incident," JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said.

"We held several meetings with the administration and it has been decided that the polls for the post of students representatives of GSCASH will be conducted after the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) election in the latter half of September," he added.

The panel will have four student-elected representatives from this year as per the new guidelines issued by the GSCASH, "It will help the panel reach out to more students across the University and address their issues more effectively," said Geeta Kumari, a student representative of the panel.

Kumari, a member of left-affiliate All India Students'Association (AISA) along with Aishwarya Adhikari from the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) were elected as its students' representatives in 2015. "I have been working as the only student representative for the last one year as Adhikari had passed out from the University in 2016," she said.

The panel, which has been working as an autonomous body since 1999, plays a crucial role as the university received more sexual harassment complaints in comparison to any other institute in Delhi in the last few years. "The figure has been high because we provide a better platform to students to speak out," Kumari said.

Meanwhile, a section of JNU teachers and students question the timing of announcement of the election. "Student bodies discuss GSCASH only ahead of JNUSU elections. Otherwise nobody talks about it," said a second year research scholar.