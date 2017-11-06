After Kejriwal's car, campaign material stolen; four arrested

The police arrested four persons after Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party reported that campaign material was stolen from its office near ITO on Saturday morning.

A complaint had been filed on behalf of the AAP office at Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, with the IP Estate police station in East Delhi. The complaint read that the break-in took place around 3.55 am, and mentioned that the entire incident got captured by CCTV cameras.

Mohammad Qazim was arrested from Kamla Market. Surtan, a scrap dealer, to whom Qazim tried to sell the stolen items, was also arrested. The campaign material was recovered from them. Two others who were arrested are Saifuddin and Kayyum.

The theft came about a month after the famous Blue WagonR, used to ferry (now Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the Assembly elections, was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the CM office. The vehicle was later recovered from Ghaziabad near Delhi.

"The culprit can be identified in CCTV footage. He also tried to break the iron grill fixed outside the premises. He was able to steal canopies (25-28 in numbers) which were pre-printed with the party name and logo," the complaint in the latest theft said.

"Based on technical surveillance, more than a dozen people from the locality were identified, and on the basis of the physical appearance of the accused in footage, five to six people were rounded up. Qazim was also apprehended. During questioning, he broke down and confessed to having committed the theft," said a senior police officer.