Aerocity hotels still serve liquor, but seek clarity

Situated a little more than the mandatory 500 metre limit from the highway, the luxury hotels claim that they are confused about aerial-land distance clause

Though they are strategically placed and can still serve liquor after the Supreme Court ban, luxury hotels in Aerocity want clarity on whether the 500 metre distance limit from the highways is to be measured on land or as the crow the flies.

The Supreme Court had banned the sale of liquor near highways but these hotels are just a little further than the mandatory 500 metre limit from the highway.

"There is no clarity as to how this 500 metre distance is to be measured: on land or in air. Luckily, we are safe either way," said one of the officials, requesting anonymity. The court order, however, had no mention of the aerial factor.

Andaz Hyatt and Roseate House are among the five hotels whose "strategic" location has saved their bars from getting shut. Besides, Pullman, JW Marriot, and Holiday Inn will be able to reopen their bars after a Delhi government committee survey found them just beyond the 500 metre limit from the highway.

The affected hospitality players had earlier submitted a representation with the State Excise Department, urging them to look into the matter again. These hotels had to take alcohol off their menu as their entrances were next to the national highway.

The hotels also claimed that they should be exempted from the SC order as,while the liquor vendors, they did not advertise alcohol.

"We do not advertise at all. It is a proper restaurant, where one comes to drink and have good food. The way we approach alcohol is different from thekas," a senior Holiday Inn official said.

Bars and restaurants across NCR had stopped sales of alcohol starting April 1. Apart from battling the onslaught of lower profit and retrenchment, the hotels also rued that it would dent the nation's image in front of tourists.