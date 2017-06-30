Accused in train lynching case in two-day police custody

Four of the accused arrested in the Ballabgarh lynching case including a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee were on Thursday remanded to two-day police custody. The four accused have been identified as Chandra Prakash, Gaurav, Rameshwar and Pradeep.

Police officials say the accused men have refused to undergo Test-Identification Parade (TIP).

Meanwhile, locals from Khambi village in Palwal — from where the men were arrested — alleged that the police did not have a warrant and broke open the gates of the houses. Khambi is around 48 kilometres from Ballabgarh,

Around 19 people were detained and four were later arrested. Locals revealed that the village is quite peaceful and the arrested used to commute daily by train for work in Delhi-NCR region.

Meanwhile family members alleged that the Haryana police officers who carried out the raid did not have a warrant. Despite the fact that there were women present in the house, they were also dragged as the raid was carried out by the cops.

"The police officers carried out the raid in the most awkward manner. They just did not break the gates of the one house but several to hunt them down. We are a peace loving village and they (the accused) have been framed," said one of the family members.