ACB questions Kapil Mishra in water tanker scam

The ACB had earlier recorded a detailed statement of Mishra and was to question him last week, but he sought deferment due to personal reasons.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Police called ousted Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday to question him in connection with the alleged Rs 400-crore 'Water Tanker scam'.

The ACB had earlier recorded a detailed statement of Mishra and was to question him last week, but he sought deferment due to personal reasons. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Private Secretary Bibhav Kumar was questioned by the ACB last week, in connection with the same scam.

Mishra had alleged that Kejriwal had "influenced" the probe into the tanker scam, which dates back to Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the Delhi Chief Minister. In August last year, Dikshit was "examined" by the ACB officials for her alleged involvement in the scam.

The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had, in June 2015, constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged irregularities in procuring some 385 stainless steel water tankers by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

In June, 2016, the government sent the fact-finding committee's report to the erstwhile Lieutenant Governor (LG) Najeeb Jung, following which an FIR was registered in the case.

Meanwhile, the ACB also raided the house of Kejriwal's brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, and collected documents from all three companies related to him, in the alleged Public Works Department (PWD) scam.