ABVP asks for reforms to avoid 'impracticality'

The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday demanded for reforms in the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations to avoid 'impracticality'.

The demand for reforms was put forth as the BJP's student body felt that the committee's recommendations in confining the election process to 10 days was "impractical" considering the number of voters and colleges which are affiliated to Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

The elections for various posts in the Delhi University will be conducted on September 12. The ABVP are being blamed for disfiguring the city with posters in their run up to the upcoming elections.

According to Saket Bahuguna, the national media convener of ABVP, posters are a way to connect with students of 51 colleges spread across the city.

"DUSU is a large election and there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach confining it to just 10 days," he said.

The body also said that it was urging DU election authorities to allocate separate democracy walls in colleges for putting up posters.

Bahuguna termed the Rs-5,000 cap on poll expenditure as "impractical" as it was too less to contest elections in a large scale, adding that campaigning on a single autorickshaw in all colleges would cost more than Rs 5,000.

He said that social media would be able to help reduce reliance on posters in the future but not at present.