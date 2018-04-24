Abducted girl rescued by Delhi Police, juvenile arrested

A 10-year-old girl was rescued by the Delhi Police from a Madrasa in the Sahibabad area and a juvenile has been apprehended.

According to the police, the girl went missing on April 21. The girl resided with her family in the Ghazipur area of east Delhi. "Based on the complaint of the family, a case under Section 363 of the IPC was registered. The statement of the girl was recorded in front of the magistrate. We have added section 4 of POCSO Act. A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended," said Pankaj Kumar Singh, DCP, East.

Investigating officials said that the girl and the boy knew each other and the two were neighbours before the girl's family shifted to Ghazipur. On April 21, the boy met the girl and took her along with him. The police suspect the girl was assaulted as well. A case was later registered and teams were formed to rescue the girl. As per information, the girl was found in a madrasa from where she was rescued and reunited with her family.

" Around 12:30 pm, she called me up and asked me to recharge her phone. Around half-an-hour later, when I called her back to ask whether the recharge has been successful, she then informed me that she has gone out to buy something for her younger brother," said the victim's father.

When the girl didn't return home, the younger brother called up the father and informed him of the same.

" I kept calling her around but her number was unreachable. We kept looking for her in the locality but she was not found anywhere. Later in the day, we filed a missing complaint and a kidnapping case was registered against unknown persons," said the victim's father.