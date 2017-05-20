AAP to overhaul structure, focus on voting booths

The party has also decided that everyone associated with the party will have to take charge of organisational building in their own polling booth

The Aam Aadmi Party's project 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' will be launched on Sunday statewide on May 21 at Punjabi Bagh club. The announcement comes after a three-week long feedback exercise undertaken by Delhi's convener Gopal Rai with various stakeholders of the AAP Delhi unit.

Rai also announced that the party was altering its organisational structure by introducing the new role of a mandal adhyaksh for each polling station, apart from the existing structure right from booth, ward, assembly and district

"All mandal adhyaksh positions in the party will be filled before the May 21 convention and along with other office bearers of the party, the new appointees will also be invited to the convention. The 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign will be launched at this convention," Rai said.

The party has also decided that everyone associated with the party will have to take charge of organisational building in their own polling booth. "This is based on the feedback that despite performing well as the Government of Delhi, the party organisation was unable to communicate this message in every gali-mohalla of the city. There will be an effort to encourage a dialogue within and outside of the organisation through this structure, combined with building of an ongoing communication channel," he said.