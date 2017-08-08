AAP slams BJP for shielding stalker

Party accuses police of working at the behest of BJP, which it says ‘has no respect for women’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to shield Vikas Barala, son of Haryana party President Subhash Barala. Vikas has been accused of stalking and harassing the daughter of a Haryana bureaucrat in Chandigarh. AAP demanded strict action against the accused.

“What happened in Chandigarh is highly condemnable. It has proved that this party and its leaders have no respect for women and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is a mere slogan for them. AAP demands strict action against the spoiled son of the BJP leader and his friend involved in the case,” senior AAP leader Alka Lamba said, while speaking to reporters.

Besides, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to condemn the incident and said: “Strict action should be taken against the stalkers of Varnika, no matter how influential they are. Otherwise, people will lose faith in the system.”

The party also claimed that the Chandigarh Police were working at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre, just like the Delhi Police.

“Like Delhi Police, the Chandigarh Police are also working under the influence of the BJP government at the Centre and are trying to save the BJP leader’s son. AAP wants to ask why the Haryana government is not looking in to the matter?” AAP’s National Spokesperson Richa Pandey Sharma rued.

Earlier on Monday, the Chandigarh Police denied any political pressure and said they were taking legal opinion on the matter.

In a harrowing Facebook post, Varnika Kundu, daughter of a Haryana bureaucrat, had accused Vikas and his friend of stalking and terrorising her. She also said the duo tried to kidnap her. The two, however, were released on bail within hours of their arrest as police could not gather evidence against them, stating that the CCTV cameras installed on the road where the incident took place were missing.

