AAP raises CBI case on college clearance

A case was registered against Narender Singh, Kunwar Nishant Singh, both residents of Vasant Kunj, and Vaibhav Sharma and V K Sharma, residents of Noida.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday sought Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s response over a case registered by the CBI against four persons for allegedly trying to get a debarred medical college in Haryana cleared.

A case was registered against Narender Singh, Kunwar Nishant Singh, both residents of Vasant Kunj, and Vaibhav Sharma and V K Sharma, residents of Noida. The CBI had arrested three of the four persons Vaibhav, VK Sharma and Nishant Singh. The trio have been charged with using “unfair means” to get clearance for a medical college in Jhajjar, to admit students earlier this month.

The college had been under the government scanner.

“The World College of Medical Sciences, run by Narender and Kunwar Nishant, was barred from admitting students by the Supreme Court for having substandard facilities and non-fulfillment of required criteria,” said senior AAP leader Ashutosh

He also alleged, citing an FIR, that the deal for lifting of the ban on the medical college involved a “huge sum of money” which was to be paid to the “senior-most functionary” in the health ministry through a journalist.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh too alleged that there was “corruption” in the ministry. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of ‘Quit corruption.’ But, if his resolve is genuine then he should answer these questions,” Singh said.