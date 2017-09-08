AAP questions BJP, Cong on donations

It cited a report of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) which claimed that the two parties together received Rs 646.82 crore, or over 77 per cent of their total income from “unknown sources”.

The AAP on Wednesday questioned the BJP and Congress on the “unknown sources” of donations received in the year 2015-16.

It cited a report of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) which claimed that the two parties together received Rs 646.82 crore, or over 77 per cent of their total income from “unknown sources”. The AAP sought to know from the Election Commission (EC) about the action was taken against the two parties.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Singh, AAP spokesperson, said, “When the AAP had received Rs 2 crore through a cheque, despite knowing the source of the donation, Congress and BJP demanded that the party’s recognition be cancelled. Now, they have accepted Rs 647 crore. Who gave such large sums of money to these two parties?”

According to the report, BJP got Rs 461 crore in donations, accounting for 81 per cent of its income, while Congress got Rs 186 crore or 71 per cent of its income.