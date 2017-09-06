AAP protests outside Delhi BJP Prez's home

Attacking the "failure" of the BJP-run Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) which led to the Ghazipur tragedy, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested outside BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari's residence on Tuesday

The group was joined all the three Leaders of Opposition (LOP) from AAP, its councillors and various party workers. The protesting AAP councillors were also taken into police custody. AAP members apprised the party that if an initiative was taken towards the landfill problem at Ghazipur by improving the situation either by revamping the landfill sire or by creating a second landfill site for the excess dump, the incident could have been averted.

"BJP which has been governing the MCD for the past 10 years has led Delhi to become a complete garbage house and has failed to efficiently and successfully carry out its responsibilities," the party workers claimed. They further said that Tiwari during the MCD elections this year had promised the people of Delhi that if BJP wins, it would completely eradicate all problems related to garbage and would completely rid Delhi of solid waste in the first 100 days.

According to the protesting AAP members, Delhi Development Authority which has to allot land to BJP ruled MCD for a new landfill site comes under the BJP ruled central government. "Delhi Government has neither a role in allotment of the land nor does it have any role in development and maintenance of the landfill site.

Both responsibilities rest with agencies under the BJP, despite that the BJP MCD couldn't develop a new landfill site which could have completely avoided this disaster. This is a massive failure of the BJP," they claimed.