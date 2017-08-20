AAP MLA claims was threatened by BJP backers, files complaint

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti on Saturday lodged a police complaint alleging that he was threatened by supporters of a south Delhi BJP leader.

In his complaint, the Malviya Nagar MLA alleged that he was threatened by a group of 10-15 men in Safadarjung Enclave area on August 11, who claimed to back former BJP councilor Shailender Singh Monty.

"A case of wrongful restraint and intimidation has been registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station and investigations have been taken up," said a senior police officer. Meanwhile, Monty claimed that he had "no clue" about Bharti's charges and that he was out of Delhi on the day the alleged incident occurred."I have no role in whatever Bharti is alleging. I was out of Delhi on the day he was allegedly threatened," he said.