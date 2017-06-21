AAP leaders meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal over party office issue

Following AAP's demand, the L-G asked them to submit their demands regarding the party office 'in written'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Somnath Bharti met L-G Anil Baijal on Tuesday to discuss various issues. While Singh and Ashutosh put forth their demand to allow the party to continue using its office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bharti sought Baijal's help over the deteriorating law and order issue in his constituency.

"We met the L-G and requested him that AAP should be allowed to use its office and the fine imposed on us should be revoked," Singh said. Following AAP's demand, the L-G asked them to submit their demands regarding the party office 'in written'.

On June 15, the Public Works Department (PWD) imposed a fine of Rs 27 lakh on AAP citing unauthorised occupation of the party office at the erstwhile Rouse Avenue, which was later renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. The party had denied the charge.

Earlier in April, the three-member Shunglu Committee questioned the Delhi Cabinet's decision to allow the government-owned bungalow to AAP for its official use, following which Baijal had cancelled the allotment. On April 12, the PWD had issued a notice to AAP's chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to immediately vacate the bungalow.

Later in the day, Bharti, along with a delegation of business people and residents of his constituency Malviya Nagar, met Baijal and expressed his concern on the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in his locality.

"The L-G assured the delegation of all possible help and issued relevant instructions to the concerned officers. He also expressed satisfaction that the aggrieved came themselves to put their grievances before him," Bharti said.

Meanwhile, sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra also met L-G. Post L-G's meeting with Mishra, Ashutosh tweeted, "LG is like a guardian of the government. How can a guardian do this?"