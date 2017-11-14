AAP govt seeks modification of NGT order on odd-even

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government filed an application in National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday seeking modifications of its order passed on Saturday that gave a nod for the odd-even car rationing scheme, without giving exemptions to women motorists and two-wheelers. The review application was filed later during the day. NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said Monday that the principal bench will hear the matter on Tuesday.

The Delhi government had announced the plan to implement odd-even scheme between November 13 and November 17 to curb the severe levels of pollution.

Earlier in the day, Justice Kumar sought to know from the Delhi government counsel if a review application was being filed on the issue of odd-even scheme. When nobody from the Delhi government came forward, Justice Kumar said, “Are you approaching us or was the minister’s statement only for the press.” Soon after NGT’s order on Saturday, the Delhi government said that it was revoking the decision of implementing odd-even car as without exemptions to women and two-wheelers public transport would be insufficient.