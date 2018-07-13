AAP government to discuss CCTV installation with RWAs

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Thursday announced to hold a meeting with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and market associations to discuss and finalise modalities of installing CCTV cameras across the city. The installation of CCTV cameras has become a bone of contention between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, with both fighting over the control of the project.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Twitter. "Delhi government will soon call a meeting of all RWA (resident welfare associations and market associations in Delhi to discuss and finalise modalities of installing CCTV cameras across Delhi," he tweeted.

The development comes a day after Kejriwal said that a panel set up by the L-G has recommended "mandatory permission from police" to install CCTV cameras. He said that the mandatory provisions would increase bribery. "What will police see before giving CCTV license? On what basis will police give license? It will only increase bribery. It is a huge blow to women safety because all existing cameras in Delhi will have to be removed till they obtain license and all new CCTVs will have to wait for license," he had said.

The installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi was one of the key electoral planks of the AAP in 2015 to improve the security and safety of the citizens. The government had announced to install 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras, in addition to the existing 2.5 lakh cameras in public places. However, the project has not seen the light of the day due to the ongoing political slugfest between the AAP government and the L-G office.

According to sources, a six-member committee, constituted by Baijal in May, is likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the Capital. However, after the Supreme Court's July 4 verdict stating the L-G has no "independent decision making power" and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government, the AAP government claimed to anchor the project.

Earlier in May, Kejriwal along with his ministers and legislators held a dharna at L-G's office accusing him of stalling the AAP government's ambitious CCTV project at the "behest of the BJP".

