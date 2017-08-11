AAP, BJP clash over mohalla clinics issue in Assembly

Under the project, the AAP government wants to open 1,000 mohalla clincs across the city and out of these, around 120 such health facilities have come up so far

The AAP and the BJP on Thursday traded charges in the Delhi Assembly over the issue of delay in setting up more mohalla clinics, a pet project of Arvind Kejriwal Government, with the ruling party accusing the BJP of creating hurdles in implementation of the health care project.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed the House that the file on mohalla clinics is pending with the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's (L-G) office for clearance, which led to heated arguments between the MLAs of the two parties.

AAP MLAs Rajesh Gupta and Ritu Raj sought to know why the LG's nod is required "in everything" including for setting up mohalla clinics. However, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that due to AAP government's 'failure', the project had not taken off with full strength.

Under the project, the AAP government wants to open 1,000 mohalla clincs across the city and out of these, around 120 such health facilities have come up so far. Mohalla clinics is a flagship project of the AAP government which is aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents closer to home.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour, Jain said officials are not allowing more such clinics as Lt Governor Anil Baijal has not given his nod so far.

"The government has prepared four Cabinet notes about it (mohalla clinics). Recently, the LG had given his approval to it, but there is confusion among officers on whether the Lt Governor has given his go ahead to all clinics or some such facilities," the health minister told the house.

Jain alleged that hurdles are being created in setting up mohalla clinics and a solution to this will be found soon. During heated arguments between the AAP and the opposition, an agitated Jain asked BJP MLAs why they do not approach the L-G if they are concerned about the people of Delhi and request him to give his nod to mohalla clinics.

Thereafter, AAP MLAs – Gupta, Ritu Raj and BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Manjinder Singh Sira accused each other of "failing" the project.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel also suggested to Opposition leader Vijender Gupta that a five-member delegation consisting of both the BJP and AAP MLAs can meet the L-G and request him to give his approval. Goel said he is also ready to accompany the MLAs to take up the issue with the Lt Governor.

