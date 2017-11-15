70-year-old found strangled in South Delhi

A septuagenarian woman was found murdered inside her residence on Tuesday morning in South Delhi's Savitri Nagar area. The woman was found lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied and the entire house ransacked.

The murder was discovered by her son who works as yoga teacher and lives on the third floor of the same house.

Chandramukhi Gulia's body was discovered by her son, Kuldeep after she did not respond to his calls. Like the usual routine, Gulia would call up his son and ask him to switch on the water motor. However, on Tuesday, she did not call him. Later, Kuldeep tried calling her but when she did not respond he went down to her house on the first floor and saw her lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied and mouth gagged. The entire house was ransacked with the almirahs opened and materials scattered everywhere in the house. The ground floor houses a shop while the second floor has been locked.

Investigating officials are probing all the angles, including personal enmity, property dispute, and robbery. The amount of the items and cash stolen could not be determined. The woman has three sons, of which two live abroad while Kuldeep resides with her on the 3rd floor. She also has two daughters, of which one of them stays abroad and the other lives in Haryana.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman was strangled to death. Her husband passed away a few years back and worked with the MCD.