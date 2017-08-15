5 yrs on, council yet to file report in Sushruta negligence case

In 2012 ,4 patients at the trauma centre had died after oxygen supply from gas plant was snapped

Five years have passed but the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is yet to submit its final report on the tragic 2012 incident, wherein four patients had died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sushruta Trauma Centre after oxygen supply from the gas plant was snapped. The council, responsible for taking action in medical negligence cases, seems to have turned a blind eye towards one of the most important negligence cases in medical history.

“The final report will be submitted in the next 15 days. We had a meeting with doctors in July, when we documented their final reply,” DMC Registrar Dr Girish Tyagi said.

The Delhi government’s first and oldest trauma centre had come under the scanner in December, 2012, after four critically ill patients, who were on ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit, died due to interrupted oxygen supply. Police said the supply had reportedly been switched off to facilitate repair work at the gas plant.

As per the process, if a person reports a matter to the DMC, the council issues a show-cause notice to the doctor concerned. If he or she is found guilty, the council registers a complaint with the police. Thereafter, the police have to register an FIR, after which the matter is taken to court.

“This is quite surprising. At the time, we had suspended the doctors and medical staffers allegedly involved in the incident. The inquiry has taken five whole years to come to a conclusion,” former Delhi Health Minister Dr AK Walia said. Meanwhile, sources in the Health Department have alleged negligence on part of the council. “This is not the single case. There are many other important cases of medical negligence lying pending with the council. These things needs to be streamlined,” a senior health official said.

The incident

In December, 2012, four critically ill patients who were on ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit died after oxygen supply from the Sushruta Trauma Centre gas plant snapped.

Police said the supply was cut off to facilitate repair work at the plant.

The then Health Minister Dr AK Walia then constituted a four-member panel to review the existing medical procedures and facilities at government hospitals